Multi-talented Mindy Kaling celebrated her 44th birthday on June 24. The actress, producer, screenwriter, and mom of two took to Instagram to share her joy of turning a year old and feeling motivated to keep up with her health for the sake of her family.

“Look, I know I’m clearly materialistic but the best birthday gift to me, for the rest of my life, are these two guys,” she wrote in the captioned a photo of her kids, 5-year-old Katherine and 2-year-old Spencer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling)

In her caption, Kaling also opened up about how she never envisioned herself having kids until the passing of her mom in 2012.

“When my mom passed though, it just clicked in me: I wanted kids with such intense certainty. I bet some of you can relate,” she said.

“Now I’m just trying to be present for them (hard for me! I’m impatient!), being up for anything (again hard for me, I am not whimsical!), and stay healthy for these two guys (ALSO hard! I just want to eat cheesesteaks every meal in front of the TV).” But even though it’s difficult at times, her love for her family transcends even the most delicious cheesesteak. In fact, according to Kaling, she’s the healthiest she’s been in a long time,” she added.

Kaling continued, “My doctor told me that this year I was the healthiest I’ve been in years. That’s a pretty damn good gift, right?”

On the work front, Mindy Kaling’s Never Have I Ever recently started streaming its fourth and final season on Netflix.