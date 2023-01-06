Months after Pixar at D23 Expo confirmed that a sequel to their Oscar-winning animated film Inside Out is in the works, Mindy Kaling, who starred as Disgust in the much-loved film, has confirmed that she will not be returning for Inside Out 2.

Talking to a publication, Kaling revealed that she is not a part of the upcoming sequel. “I had a great time working on Inside Out and am sure Inside Out 2 will be great. But I am not working on it,” she told The Wrap.

Inside Out revolves around Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Fear (Bill Hader), Anger (Lewis Black), and Disgust, the central emotions of Riley (Kaitlyn Dias). Relay is an 11-year-old hockey player who is trying hard to keep her emotions in line after a move to California that disrupts her entire emotional state.

Kaling is not the only star who is not a part of the sequel. Hader will also not be returning to his character as Fear. Surprisingly, Inside Out director Pete Docter is also not associated with the project anymore. Instead, Kelsey Mann has been hired to take the franchise forward. Mann, who co-wrote The Good Dinosaur, will make her feature film directorial debut with Inside Out 2.

Meanwhile, Mindy Kaling is presently waiting for the release of her highly anticipated animated series Velma, a spinoff of the beloved but family-friendly Scooby-Doo series. It follows the origin story of Velma Dinkley (Kaling), the brainiac of the Mystery Inc. gang. After a corpse is found in her high school, Velma teams up with Daphne (Constance Wu), Shaggy (Sam Richardson), and Fred (Glenn Howerton) to solve the murder.

HBO Max has set a January 12, 2023, release date for the series.

