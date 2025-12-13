House Speaker Mike Johnson defended the U.S. military’s Sept. 2 boat strike after reviewing classified video footage and receiving a detailed briefing from Adm. Frank Bradley, the commander who oversaw the mission. Speaking on Thursday, Mike Johnson said the two men killed in a secondary strike were “able-bodied” and uninjured, directly disputing claims that they were helpless castaways. Mike Johnson said the operation was carried out lawfully and described the military’s actions as “entirely appropriate.”

The incident involved an alleged Venezuelan drug vessel that was struck by U.S. forces. According to lawmakers who have seen the footage, two men survived the initial strike and were later observed clinging to debris and waving their arms. What those gestures meant has become the central point of disagreement among members of Congress.

Only a small group of congressional leaders have been granted access to the classified video, including the chairs and ranking members of the House and Senate armed services and intelligence committees. While there is agreement on what the footage shows in broad terms, lawmakers remain divided on how to interpret the survivors’ actions and whether the follow-on strike was justified.

Mike Johnson says survivors were not helpless castaways

Mike Johnson rejected descriptions of the two men as shipwrecked survivors seeking rescue. He said the evidence showed they were capable of continuing their mission and posed an ongoing threat linked to drug trafficking. According to Mike Johnson, “They were able-bodied, they were not injured, and they were attempting to recover the contents of the boat, which was full of narcotics.”

Mike Johnson emphasized that the men were not passive victims of the initial strike. He said, “The individuals on that vessel were not helpless castaways. They were drug runners on a capsized drug boat, and by all indications, attempting to recover it so they could continue pushing drugs to kill Americans.”

Republicans who viewed the footage have echoed Mike Johnson’s assessment, saying the men did not appear injured and were actively signaling. They argue that the gestures seen in the video were not pleas for help but attempts to coordinate with another drug-running vessel.

Mike Johnson cites intelligence and legal review

A key element of Mike Johnson’s defense of the operation was the intelligence available to U.S. forces at the time. He said the military had “exquisite intelligence” indicating that another drug vessel was operating nearby. According to Mike Johnson, this intelligence shaped how the survivors’ actions were interpreted during the mission.

Mike Johnson said, “They seemed to be waving their arms at some point to indicate that the vessel that was off outside of the video that we have was headed that way, and so that they could continue their mission.” He argued that this context supported the decision to carry out a follow-on strike.

Adm. Bradley ordered the secondary strike after consulting with an on-scene military attorney, according to briefings provided to lawmakers. Mike Johnson said this consultation demonstrated that the chain of command followed established legal and procedural requirements before authorizing further action.

Mike Johnson responds to war crime concerns

Some Democrats and legal scholars have raised concerns that killing survivors of a shipwreck could amount to a war crime under international law. They argue that the men’s gestures could have been signals of distress or an attempt to stop further firing. These critics say the circumstances warranted restraint and further assessment before taking lethal action.

Mike Johnson dismissed those claims, saying they mischaracterize both the situation and the intent of the individuals involved. He stressed that the military acted within the law and based its decisions on real-time intelligence, visual evidence, and legal advice.

Mike Johnson also praised Adm. Bradley, describing him as “one of the most honorable men serving in the U.S. military.” He said the commander’s judgment reflected careful consideration rather than recklessness. “I’m fully confident that it was done the right way,” Mike Johnson said.

Mike Johnson stands by the operation

As debate continues in Congress, Mike Johnson has positioned himself as a firm defender of the military’s actions in the Sept. 2 boat strike. He said the combination of classified intelligence, legal oversight, and observed behavior of the survivors supports the conclusion that the operation complied with U.S. law and rules of engagement.

While Democrats and Republicans remain divided after viewing the same footage, Mike Johnson said he is confident that the facts, when fully understood, justify the decision-making process. For Mike Johnson, the central issue is not only legality but the broader mission of disrupting drug trafficking operations that he says directly harm Americans.