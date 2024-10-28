‘This will not just affect women, but you and your sons:’ Michelle Obama on Trump’s abortion policies

At a rally in Kalamazoo, Michigan, former First Lady Michelle Obama delivered a passionate appeal to voters, specifically urging men and undecided voters to support Democratic candidate Kamala Harris in the upcoming presidential election.

Addressing a packed stadium at the Wings Event Centre, Michelle Obama highlighted the importance of each vote, warning of the severe repercussions of supporting Harris’s Republican opponent, former President Donald Trump.

As Michigan remains a key battleground in the Midwest, the Michelle Obama rally underscored the Democratic campaign’s urgency in capturing the attention of undecided voters.

A noticeable gender gap has emerged in support for the candidates, with polls indicating Trump’s stronger appeal among men, especially young men, while Harris holds a lead among women, particularly younger women.

In a race with no clear front-runner, the influence of undecided voters is critical, and Obama’s appeal to male voters emphasized the personal stakes of reproductive rights and healthcare issues.

I have some real concerns about what another Trump presidency means for women in this country — and I wanted to share some of my thoughts. If this resonates with you, send this video to every single person you know and remind them what’s at stake in this election. pic.twitter.com/7bCX31bP8b — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) October 28, 2024

The former First Lady made an impassioned plea to men, pointing to the potential repercussions of voting for a candidate who has advocated for restrictive reproductive rights.

She painted a vivid picture of how tightened restrictions on reproductive healthcare could lead to “women bleeding to death during childbirth” and warned men of how these policies could directly impact their loved ones, saying, “This will not just affect women; it will affect you and your sons.”

Obama touched on the personal impact of these policies, explaining that many consequences could also affect men’s family members, like mothers, sisters, and daughters, due to undiagnosed health conditions linked to limited access to care.

Acknowledging that men may not completely understand the depth of this issue, she continued, “I don’t expect any man to fully grasp how vulnerable this makes us feel, to understand the complexities of our reproductive health experiences.

In all honesty, most of us as women don’t fully understand the breadth and depth of our own reproductive lives.” Obama attributed this gap to insufficient research and funding for women’s health, a longstanding issue she highlighted as a concern for both women and the broader community.

So proud to be in Michigan today with our next President, @KamalaHarris! pic.twitter.com/icIk97jvDb — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) October 27, 2024

Obama contrasted Harris’s experience and readiness for the presidency with Trump’s record, pointing to inconsistencies in how the two candidates are evaluated. She expressed frustration over the scrutiny Harris faces compared to Trump, questioning why Harris is held to a higher standard while Trump’s past actions are overlooked.

“I hope that you will forgive me if I’m a little angry that we are indifferent to his erratic behavior, his obvious mental decline, his history as a convicted felon,” Obama said, adding, “A known slum lord, a predator found liable for sexual abuse … all of this while we pick apart Kamala’s answers from interviews that he doesn’t even have the courage to do, y’all.”

Her speech drew attention to the different standards applied to the candidates, with Obama noting that even Trump’s former allies, such as former Vice President Mike Pence and retired generals, have publicly criticized him.

She cited former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Mark Milley, who described Trump as “fascist to the core,” underscoring concerns among high-profile former Trump administration officials regarding his fitness for office.

To all women impacted by a Trump Abortion Ban: We see you and are here with you. pic.twitter.com/WVID8mvh2T — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 28, 2024

Addressing women voters in households where male partners might not value their political views, Obama stressed the power of each woman’s personal choice, reminding them that voting is a private act and encouraging them to support a candidate who prioritizes their rights. “You get to choose,” she said, reinforcing the significance of individual agency.

Michigan, a pivotal swing state and part of the Democratic “Blue Wall,” has been a key target for both parties in recent elections. Trump’s 2016 win in Michigan, alongside victories in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, was instrumental in securing his path to the White House. However, President Joe Biden reclaimed all three states in 2020, with the Democratic campaign now working to secure them for Harris’s run.

Obama’s rally message in Kalamazoo encapsulated the campaign’s urgency, emphasizing that the stakes of this election stretch beyond party lines and deeply into the personal lives of every American.