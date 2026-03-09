Miami developer Rishi Kapoor accused in $85 million real estate fraud targeting condo investors

Highlights:

Miami developer Rishi Kapoor has been charged in an $85 million real estate fraud investigation.

Prosecutors allege investor funds meant for condominium developments were diverted to personal purchases.

The case involves at least 12 development projects across South Florida that were never completed.

Authorities say Kapoor falsified financial records to attract investors and secure funds.

Federal charges include wire fraud, money laundering, bank fraud, and tax-related offenses.

Federal prosecutors in the United States have charged Miami real estate developer Rishi Kapoor with orchestrating an $85 million real estate fraud scheme that allegedly targeted investors interested in luxury condominium projects across South Florida.

According to the indictment, Kapoor raised tens of millions of dollars from investors for multiple residential developments that were marketed as high-end projects. Authorities say many of these developments were never built and that investor money was instead used to support Kapoor’s personal lifestyle.

Kapoor, 41, served as chief executive officer of real estate firm Location Ventures between 2016 and 2023. During that period, prosecutors say the company promoted at least twelve luxury property developments throughout South Florida.

Federal investigators claim that investors were misled about the financial strength of the company and about Kapoor’s own financial contributions to the projects.

Real estate fraud allegations tied to investor funding and development projects

The real estate fraud case centers on claims that Kapoor solicited investment for condominium developments that either stalled or never moved forward.

Prosecutors say Kapoor told investors that he had personally invested approximately $13 million into Location Ventures. However, investigators later concluded that his actual investment was about half that amount.

Authorities allege that Kapoor provided inaccurate financial information to convince investors that the business was financially stable. In several cases, prosecutors say the developer falsified bank statements and inflated account balances.

When one investor requested financial documentation, prosecutors say Kapoor instructed an associate to modify the company’s balance sheets before sending them.

These actions, investigators say, were part of a broader real estate fraud strategy designed to attract investment capital while concealing financial problems within the company.

Luxury purchases linked to alleged real estate fraud scheme

Prosecutors claim that funds obtained from investors in the real estate fraud scheme were used to purchase expensive personal assets.

One of the most notable purchases identified in the indictment was a 68-foot yacht valued at about $5.3 million.

The yacht, a 2023 Princess motor vessel named M/Y SUNEETA II, was reportedly acquired after Kapoor paid more than $1 million in cash and financed the remaining amount through a bank loan. Monthly loan payments for the vessel were estimated at approximately $31,000.

Before acquiring the larger yacht, Kapoor had previously purchased a 55-foot Princess motor yacht in 2021 for about $2.3 million. Prosecutors say he paid roughly $1.3 million in cash for that boat.

According to investigators, Kapoor later sold the smaller yacht in 2023 before upgrading to the larger vessel.

Authorities say the larger yacht was seized by US Marshals in November 2023 as part of a separate financial dispute. Officials say the vessel’s current location is unclear.

Prosecutors argue that these purchases demonstrate how funds linked to the alleged real estate fraud operation were redirected away from property developments.

South Florida property purchase examined in real estate fraud probe

The indictment also highlights a residential property purchased by Kapoor in the Cocoplum neighborhood in Coral Gables, near Miami.

Prosecutors say Kapoor bought the home for approximately $5.9 million.

Investigators claim the developer did not disclose that the property carried a large mortgage. Authorities say much of the purchase was financed using funds connected to the alleged real estate fraud scheme.

The Cocoplum neighborhood is known for luxury waterfront homes and private residential communities.

Allegations of misleading investors and escrow agents

Federal prosecutors also allege Kapoor misled escrow agents involved in condominium sales.

Buyers who reserved pre-construction condominium units typically deposited funds with escrow agents until projects were ready to proceed. According to the indictment, Kapoor directed agents to release those funds.

Prosecutors say the money was then used for personal expenses instead of being applied to construction costs.

Investigators argue that these actions left several condominium developments incomplete while investor funds had already been spent.

Authorities say the alleged misuse of escrow deposits is a central component of the real estate fraud investigation.

Additional tax allegations tied to real estate fraud case

Beyond the real estate-related allegations, prosecutors say Kapoor is also accused of withholding payroll taxes from employees but failing to send those funds to the government.

Prosecutors described the action as effectively stealing from his own employees.

According to federal authorities, this conduct is separate from the real estate fraud allegations but forms part of the broader financial case against the developer.