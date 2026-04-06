Highlights:

Menaka Guruswamy becomes India’s first openly queer Rajya Sabha member

Elected unopposed from West Bengal by Trinamool Congress

Played a key role in the 2018 Navtej Singh Johar v. Union of India case

Academic background includes University of Oxford, Harvard Law School, and National Law School of India University

Recognized globally among leading thinkers in 2019

Menaka Guruswamy was sworn in as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha on Monday (6), becoming India’s first openly queer member of Parliament. She represents Trinamool Congress from West Bengal and was elected unopposed.

Her entry into Parliament is being seen as a development in the expansion of representation for LGBTQ+ individuals in India’s political system. The appointment places a legal expert with experience in constitutional law and human rights within the legislative framework.

Menaka Guruswamy and the Section 377 judgment

A defining part of Menaka Guruswamy’s career is her role in the 2018 Supreme Court case, Navtej Singh Johar v. Union of India. The ruling led to the reading down of Section 377, a colonial-era provision that had criminalized homosexuality.

- Advertisement -

Her contributions to the case were instrumental in securing a judgment that decriminalized same-sex relationships in India. The decision reshaped the country’s legal position on LGBTQ+ rights and influenced broader social discourse.

The case remains one of the most significant legal developments in India’s recent constitutional history, and Guruswamy’s involvement positioned her as a key figure in that transformation.

Menaka Guruswamy’s academic and professional background

Menaka Guruswamy has built a career that combines legal practice, academic work, and policy engagement. Born in Hyderabad in 1974, she studied at leading institutions including the University of Oxford, Harvard Law School, and the National Law School of India University.

During her academic career, she was awarded the Rhodes Scholarship at Oxford and was a Gammon Fellow at Harvard.

She has also held teaching and research positions at multiple institutions. These include roles as visiting faculty at Yale Law School, New York University School of Law, and the University of Toronto Faculty of Law.

Between 2017 and 2019, she served as the BR Ambedkar research scholar and lecturer in law at Columbia Law School, where she taught courses on constitutional design in post-conflict democracies.

Menaka Guruswamy’s work beyond litigation

Beyond courtroom advocacy, Menaka Guruswamy has advised international bodies, including the United Nations, on human rights issues. Her work spans constitutional law, equality, and institutional design.

Her role in the Section 377 case extended her influence beyond legal circles into public policy and rights-based discourse. By advocating for LGBTQ+ rights, she contributed to a legal shift that also impacted public understanding and acceptance.

Menaka Guruswamy’s global recognition

Menaka Guruswamy’s work has received international recognition. In 2019, she was named among the 100 most influential global thinkers by Foreign Policy magazine. In the same year, she and Arundhati Katju were included in Time magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people.

These recognitions reflect her contributions to legal reform and human rights advocacy at both national and international levels.

Menaka Guruswamy’s role in Parliament

With her swearing-in, Menaka Guruswamy moves from litigation and academia into a legislative role. Her presence in Parliament introduces legal expertise shaped by constitutional practice and human rights advocacy.

Her appointment also marks a first for openly queer representation in India’s Parliament, reflecting a shift toward broader inclusion within public institutions.