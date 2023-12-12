Meera Syal receives Women in Film & TV Lifetime Achievement Award

Meera Syal was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Women in Film & Television Awards 2023 ceremony held in partnership with Sky on December 1.

The 62-year-old actress was handed a Lifetime Achievement Award a few months after being given the same by BAFTA.

She joins an impressive list of previous Women in Film & Television Lifetime Achievement award-winners, including Sue Barker, Floella Benjamin, Judi Dench, Sheila Hancock, Katherine Hepburn, Glenda Jackson, Helen Mirren, Joanna Lumley, Esther Rantzen, Vanessa Redgrave and Maggie Smith.

Speaking at the ceremony, Syal said, “I am truly honoured to be this year’s recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award and to be celebrating this with so many inspirational, talented women that I have the privilege to share an industry with. The work that Women in Film and TV does to support and champion women working in this industry is unmatched and it has been a joy to be a part of it today.”

Syal, who has carved out a successful career in television and on stage over the last 40 years, is known to TV audiences for her roles in comedies such as The Kumars at No. 42 and Beautiful People. Talking about her stage career, she has starred in the title role of Shirley Valentine and more recently as Miss Hannigan in the West End revival of Annie.

Now in its 32nd year, the Women in Film & Television Awards 2023 saw comedian, writer, presenter, and actress Katherine Ryan return as host for her second year running, honouring the much-admired and worthy winners across 14 categories including directing, writing, producing, performance, business, and contribution to the medium.

TV personality and actress Alison Hammond also accepted The EIKON Presenter Award for her work on ITV’s This Morning and as co-host of Channel 4’s The Great British Bake Off.

Mo Gilligan presented The Argonon Best Performance Award to actor, comedian, and writer Gbemisola Ikumelo for her work on the critically acclaimed BBC television comedy series, Black Ops.

Tanya Motie and Ally Castle were presented with The ITV Studios Achievement of the Year Award by Jack Thorne for their work as Project Leads at the TV Access Project – a coalition of ten of the UK’s biggest broadcasters and streamers who have pledged to work together to deliver real improvements in access for disabled talent across the TV industry.

