There are many interesting films lined up to premiere on Netflix, and one of them is Abhimanyu Dassani and Sanya Malhotra starrer Meenakshi Sundareshwar. The movie is directed by Vivek Soni, and produced by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment.

Johar took to Twitter to announce that Meenakshi Sundareshwar will premiere on Netflix on 5th November 2021 (Diwali weekend). He tweeted, “Get ready to witness this unique and super cute long distance love story this festive season, with us! #MeenakshiSundareshwar coming to Netflix on November 5. @apoorvamehta18 @somenmishra0 @Abhimannyu_D @sanyamalhotra07 @SonniVivek @aarshasauras @dharmatic_ @NetflixIndia.”

Meenakshi Sundareshwar is a romantic comedy and a few days ago, during the Netflix event Tudum, a small glimpse of the film was unveiled.

This will be for the first time when we will get to watch Dassani and Malhotra in a film together, and audience is excited to watch their fresh pairing in Meenakshi Sundareshwar.

Talking about other films of Dassani, the actor will be seen in Nikamma and Aankh Micholi.

Meanwhile, Malhotra will be seen in movies like Love Hostel and the Hindi remake of Telugu film Hit. There are reports that she has been roped in to play one of the female leads in Atlee’s next which stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. However, there’s no official announcement about it.