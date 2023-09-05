27.1 C
Mayor declares September 3 as Sanatan Dharma day in Louisville
News

Mayor declares September 3 as Sanatan Dharma day in Louisville

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

THE mayor of Louisville, in the US, has declared September 3 as Sanatan Dharma Day in the city. The official proclamation was read by deputy mayor Barbara Sexton Smith on behalf of mayor Craig Greenberg during the Maha Kumbha Abhishekam celebration at the Hindu Temple of Kentucky in Louisville.

HH Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji, president of Parmarth Niketan, Rishikesh, HH Sri Sri Ravi Shankarji, and Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswatiji, along with Lt. governor Jacqueline Coleman, deputy chief of staff Keisha Dorsey, and several other spiritual leaders and dignitaries, participated in the event.

Previously, the former mayor of Louisville, Greg Fisher, has declared July 20 as ‘Encyclopedia of Hinduism’ day in Kentucky.

As part of the event, seven days of puja and havan were held at the temple, which began with a Maha Yagna ceremony, graced by HH Pujya Swamiji and Pujya Sadhviji, to launch the holy rites and rituals that re-energise, revitalise, and re-imbue the deities of the temple with powerful divine energy.

HH Pujya Sri Sri Ravi Shankarji shared the details of the different meanings of each of the elements offered in the puja, such as the fire, the water, the flowers, etc.

HH Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji emphasised the great power and importance of Sanatan Dharma and the Sanatan tradition.

Pujya Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswatiji highlighted the connection between science and spirituality in Hinduism, demonstrating how the two disciplines overlap and weave together.

After the speeches, the deputy mayor presented official certificates of honorary citizenship of Louisville to Pujya Sri Sriji and Pujya Swamiji.

Pujya Swamiji had previously received the honour of the Key to the City of Louisville and was named a Kentucky Colonel, a prestigious state honour.

Pujya Swamiji expressed, “It is so sad that in India, some people are creating such negativity around Sanatan Dharma without realizing or understanding its value and depth, and yet here in America, in Louisville, Kentucky, we are celebrating the great declaration by the government of a day dedicated to Sanatan Dharma.”

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

