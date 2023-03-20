After winning audiences’ hearts with their intense chemistry in the 2020 Pakistani television series Sabaat, produced by Momina Duraid under MD Productions, popular Pakistani actors Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani have joined hands once again for an upcoming drama.

Yes, you read that absolutely right! The pair is set to headline Duraid’s next production venture titled Nauroz. They have even shared many BTS pictures from the project on their respective social media handles, which have now gone viral.

Written by Kashif Anwar, Nauroz is directed by Shehzad Kashmiri who previously directed Sabaat and Parizaad. There is no update on the storyline of the project.

In addition to Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani, the upcoming show also features Syed Jibran, Rana Majid, and others on the cast.

If reports are to be believed, Nauroz will be aired on Green Entertainment Channel which is expected to be launched soon.

The audience loved Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani’s fresh pairing in Sabaat. The television series marked Gilani’s acting debut and established him as a fresh talent to look forward to. We hope the duo manages to weave the same magic again in Nauroz.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.