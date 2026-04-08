Matthew Marsden comments on H-1B visas trigger backlash in Texas

Highlights:

Matthew Marsden faced backlash and threats after comments on H-1B visas

His post about Indians in Texas drew criticism online

Debate reflects wider tensions on immigration and community identity

Indian nationals account for most H-1B visa approvals in the US

Policy changes continue to shape the future of the H-1B program

British-American actor Matthew Marsden said he received death threats after posting comments about Indians and the H-1B visa program in Texas. The remarks, shared on social media, led to criticism and renewed discussion about immigration and the role of skilled foreign workers in the United States.

The response comes at a time when US immigration policies, including H-1B visa rules, are under increased political focus. The issue has also drawn attention from residents and public figures across Texas.

Marsden said his comments were not aimed at any specific group. He stated that he would have reacted the same way if people from the United Kingdom were involved.

Matthew Marsden post about Texas sparks debate

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The controversy began after Matthew Marsden shared a post on X on Saturday (4), describing his visit to a Home Depot store.

“I just went to Home Depot, and there was a morning for kids there. Every single family there was Indian, and no one was speaking English. This H-1B visa fraud is destroying Texas, and something needs to be done about it,” the post read.

The post received strong reactions online. Critics said the remarks linked language and community presence to visa misuse without evidence. Several users pointed out that multilingual communication within families is common and does not indicate fraud.

“Every Indian kid learns at least 2 languages and speaks the Indian tongue in the presence of family. I can guarantee they speak English too. Why did you leave that out? Because bigotry gets clicks. I guess,” one user wrote.

Activist Indu Viswanathan also responded, saying, “Being outraged by brown children at Home Depot who aren’t speaking English is bigotry, not evidence of H-1B fraud.”

Some users supported Matthew Marsden, while others described the post as intended to generate engagement.

Matthew Marsden background and immigration views

Matthew Marsden, known for roles in Coronation Street and Black Hawk Down, moved to the United States in 2003. He lives in Texas and holds dual UK-US citizenship.

He has previously spoken about immigration-related issues. His latest comments add to ongoing discussions in the state about demographic change and workforce policies.

Matthew Marsden H-1B visa debate and Texas context

The H-1B visa program, introduced in 1990, allows US employers to hire foreign workers in specialized fields. The annual cap is 85,000 new visas, although renewals are not subject to this limit.

Data from the Pew Research Center shows that about three-quarters of approved H-1B petitions in 2023 went to Indian nationals. The Dallas-Fort Worth region remains one of the top areas for approvals, particularly in technology roles such as software development and engineering.

The issue has also surfaced in local politics. In February, a meeting of the Frisco City Council in the Dallas area included comments about alleged visa fraud and the Indian community.

According to The New York Times, some speakers referred to an “Indian takeover” and used terms such as “fraudsters” and “low-quality scammers” without presenting evidence.

Residents responded to those claims.

“People are worried about their personal safety,” said a Frisco resident of Indian origin. “Our kids have been here; they consider themselves American. This is their home, this is our home.”

Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney said that many of the comments came from “outside agitators” and did not reflect the broader community.

Matthew Marsden controversy amid policy changes

The Matthew Marsden controversy comes as the H-1B visa program faces new policy scrutiny. US law requires employers to pay H-1B workers wages comparable to similarly qualified American employees.

Recent policy developments have added pressure to the system. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has ordered a pause on H-1B hiring at public universities and state agencies.

At the federal level, President Donald Trump has taken a stricter position on immigration while maintaining support for skilled labor. In 2025, his administration introduced a $100,000 fee on new H-1B applications. There are also proposals to increase wage requirements by 21 to 33 percent.