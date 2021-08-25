Matrix 4 starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson, and Daniel Bernhardt has got a title. Warner Bros announced the title of the fourth instalment in the franchise and it’s called The Matrix: Resurrections.

According to PTI, the studio also unveiled trailer of the film at a downsized CinemaCon, billed as “the largest gathering of movie theatre owners from around the world” in Las Vegas.

The Matrix: Resurrections is written and directed by Lana Wachowski who had helmed all the three films in the franchise with sister Lilly. Apart from Reeves, original trilogy star Carrie-Anne Moss also returns for the fourth instalment, and Priyanka is the new addition in the film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, while the trailer was shown at the CinemaCon, it is not released online.

Reeves has been playing the character of Neo in the franchise, but, reportedly, the trailer starts with his character named Thomas Anderson in therapy, telling his therapist (Neil Patrick Harris), “I had dreams that weren’t just dreams. Am I crazy?”

Thomas senses something is off with the world, and he doesn’t remember what The Matrix is. Later, he runs into a woman (Moss) at a coffee shop. They shake hands but neither one remembers the other. Thomas spends his days taking prescription blue pills, and wondering why everyone is glued to their phones, and he is the odd one out.

Later, Thomas runs into a mysterious man (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) and he hands Thomas a red pill, synonymous with the franchise’s premise, and soon the footage of him with powers, seeing The Matrix for the fake reality that it is, plays out.

At the CinemaCon presentation Warner Bros also gave closer looks at their other big films like The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson; Denis Villeneuve’s take on Dune, James Wan’s Malignant, Clint Eastwood’s neo-Western Cry Macho, The Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark and King Richard, starring Will Smith.