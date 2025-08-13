First poster for Josh Safdie’s ‘Marty Supreme’ featuring Timothée Chalamet released

Highlights:

First poster for Marty Supreme starring Timothée Chalamet unveiled.

Directed by Josh Safdie and produced by A24.

Chalamet plays lead character Marty Mauser and is also co-producer.

Trailer to be released tomorrow.

Scheduled for US and Canada theatrical release on Christmas Day 2025.

The first poster for the upcoming film Marty Supreme, directed by Josh Safdie and starring Timothée Chalamet, has been unveiled. The film, produced by A24, has kept most plot and character details confidential until now. With the release of the poster and a trailer scheduled for tomorrow, audiences are getting their first look at Chalamet in a role that blends sports, adventure, and comedy-drama.

Timothée Chalamet as Marty Mauser

The poster presents Timothée Chalamet as the lead character, Marty Mauser. This marks another major role for Chalamet, whose career includes critically acclaimed performances in Call Me by Your Name, Dune, and Wonka. In Marty Supreme, he steps into a story described as a sports adventure comedy-drama, a genre mix that departs from his recent sci-fi and period drama projects.

Chalamet is not only starring in the film but is also serving as a co-producer, reflecting his increasing involvement in the creative process of his projects. This dual role suggests a deeper level of engagement in shaping the film’s direction alongside director Josh Safdie.

Josh Safdie’s Return to Directing

Marty Supreme marks Josh Safdie’s first directorial feature since Uncut Gems in 2019, a film widely praised for its high-energy pacing and tense storytelling. Safdie has again teamed up with long-time collaborator Ronald Bronstein to co-write the screenplay. The project continues Safdie’s partnership with A24, the production company behind several of his earlier works.

Safdie’s decision to cast Timothée Chalamet as the central character places the actor at the heart of a narrative expected to blend physical action, comedic timing, and dramatic stakes. While full plot details remain undisclosed, the film’s genre combination suggests that Chalamet’s role will require both emotional depth and physical performance.

Ensemble Cast Supporting Timothée Chalamet

The cast of Marty Supreme includes several high-profile names. Alongside Timothée Chalamet, the film features Gwyneth Paltrow, Tyler, the Creator, Fran Drescher, and Kevin O’Leary from Shark Tank. Fran Drescher plays Mrs Mauser, the mother of Chalamet’s character.

Additional cast members include Sandra Bernhard, Odessa A’zion, magician Penn Jillette, and French high-wire artist Philippe Petit. This mix of established actors, musicians, and performers from outside the traditional film industry points toward an eclectic tone and diverse character dynamics.

Release Plans and Distribution

Marty Supreme is scheduled for a theatrical release in the United States and Canada on Christmas Day 2025. No UK release date has been announced. The Christmas release positions the film for potential awards consideration while targeting a holiday audience.

With Timothée Chalamet leading the project and a trailer set to debut tomorrow, the film is already generating significant interest. The poster reveal is the first step in a broader promotional campaign expected to roll out over the coming months.

Why Marty Supreme Could Be a Significant Role for Timothée Chalamet

For Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme represents an opportunity to expand his range into a genre that combines multiple elements—sport, comedy, and adventure—within a single narrative. This is a shift from his recent work in large-scale franchises like Dune and character-driven dramas.

The role may also provide Chalamet with a platform to display his versatility in balancing physical performance with character-driven storytelling. His co-producer credit further indicates his influence over creative decisions, suggesting he played a part in shaping the portrayal of Marty Mauser.

Anticipation Ahead of the Trailer

The release of the trailer tomorrow will offer the first substantial look at Timothée Chalamet in action as Marty Mauser. It will also reveal more about the tone and visual style Josh Safdie is bringing to the project. Given Safdie’s previous work, audiences may expect a fast-paced, visually distinctive approach.

Until then, the poster serves as the main promotional material, placing Chalamet front and centre. With the combination of a high-profile lead, an ensemble cast, and a director known for intense, energetic filmmaking, Marty Supreme is positioned to be one of the more closely watched releases of the 2025 holiday season.