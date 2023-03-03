Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar, who made her acting debut with Yash Raj Films’ historical drama Samrat Prithviraj (2022) alongside Akshay Kumar, has joined the cast of south star Varun Tej’s upcoming bilingual feature film, Sony Pictures International Productions announced Friday.

Touted as India’s biggest Air Force action film, the upcoming drama is being made in Telugu and Hind. It is inspired by true events.

The film marks the directorial debut of well-known ad-filmmaker-cinematographer, Shakti Pratap Singh Hada.

“I am elated to be a part of this incredible spectacle filled with action and working with Sony Pictures International Productions and Renaissance Pictures. I am grateful to my director, Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, for trusting in me,” the actor said in a statement.

She added, “And I am excited to know the life and journey of the officers in the Indian Air Force. It is an exciting beginning to share screen space with Varun Tej.”

The team began filming on Friday.

The movie will be shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi.

It is produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sandeep Mudda from Renaissance Pictures and co-produced by Nandakumar Abbineni and God Bless Entertainment.

Meanwhile, Manushi Chhillar will also be seen in an upcoming action thriller film Tehran alongside John Abraham.

