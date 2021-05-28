Manushi Chhillar, who became Miss World in 2017, has been working towards raising awareness on menstrual hygiene in India through her non-profit initiative Project Shakti. Today, on Menstrual Hygiene Day, UNICEF has roped in Manushi to raise awareness on the issue in India.

While talking about menstrual hygiene, Manushi stated, “Poor menstrual hygiene affects the health and wellbeing of women and especially girls, but we don’t very often discuss this. The existing culture of silence, misinformation and harmful myths around menstruation denies many girls the future and opportunities that they deserve.”

“COVID-19, lockdowns and safety precautions have disrupted access to sanitary products, adding to the challenges they face. We need to speak up to dispel menstruation-related taboos and stigma, sensitize men and boys to be supportive of girls; and support availability of essential sanitary products for girls and women in times of crisis,” she added.

Manushi posted on Twitter, “I will be safe and ensure others are safe and able to manage their periods hygienically. @UNICEFIndia #PostForChange.”

