Mansoor, a Pakistani national was studying Accounting and Economics in Pakistan when he met his wife-to-be who was in the country visiting family. They were married and settled into family life together.

Mansoor and his family always wanted to move to the UK together and in 2016 decided the time was right to take their young family and do so, with Mansoor setting up a takeaway business just outside of Bradford once they had arrived and settled.

As he began his new life, Mansoor always knew that he would eventually like to take the formal steps of applying for British Citizenship so he could settle properly into his new life in the UK.

With many family and friends having previously taken different levels of the Graded Examination in Spoken English (GESE) with Trinity SELT, Mansoor had been recommended that he too should use Trinity for his Secure English Language Test (SELT).

He too now recommends Trinity SELT to anyone he knows who needs to take a SELT exam as part of their UK visa journey proclaiming:

“Everybody at Trinity SELT was so helpful and supportive. During the test, the examiner was very friendly, and I felt relaxed during the exam because of this. It really helped me not to be nervous and I was able to do my best and I passed first time!”.

