Manoj Bajpayee to star in and produce 'Bhaiyaaji'
Entertainment

Manoj Bajpayee to star in and produce ‘Bhaiyaaji’

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Actor Manoj Bajpayee is set to headline the action-drama feature Bhaiyaaji and will also serve as a producer on the project.

The upcoming film marks the second collaboration between the actor, director Apoorv Singh Karki, and producer Vinod Bhanushali after their critically-acclaimed film Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, which had a digital release in May.

Bhaiyaaji will explore emotions like standing for your family and vengeance for the wrongs done towards your own, the makers said in a press note.

The script is penned by Deepak Kingrani and will bring back the “dialogue-baazi of ’70s and ’80s Hindi Cinema”.

Bajpayee said he is excited to step into the “intense” world of Bhaiyaaji. “I am thrilled to step into the world of ‘Bhaiyaaji’. It will be a raw and intense character that I am excited to bring to life. A thorough mainstream entertainer that ‘Bhaiyaaji’ is, (it) made me decide to collaborate with Apoorv Singh Karki, who directed ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’ and become the producer for this one along with the lovely team,” the 54-year-old actor said in a statement.

Karki said he is looking forward to beginning work on Bhaiyaaji, which is completely different from his last release Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai.

“With Bhaiyaaji, we are embarking on a journey to portray the raw and unfiltered essence of the characters against the backdrop of intense revenge drama and showcase the strength and emotions of family bonds. After a hard-hitting subject of Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, I wanted to explore a completely different style of cinema, and ‘Bhaiyaaji’ was the apt film,” the director said.

The film will go on floors in mid-September, with a 45-day shooting schedule across Uttar Pradesh.

Bhanushali praised Bajpayee and said working with him is a delight.

“Working with Manoj ji again was an easy decision. Seeing his dedication towards the art and his active contribution to the development of the film makes him not just a director’s, actor but also a producer’s, actor,” he said.

Bhaiyaaji will be produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Samiksha Oswal, Shael Oswal, Shabana Raza Bajpayee, and Vikram Khakhar.

