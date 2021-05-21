The espionage action thriller show The Family Man turned out to be an instant success when it premiered on Amazon Prime Video in 2019. After the runaway success of the season 1, the makers announced that they had already begun work on a season 2, which is now set to stream soon.

So, how is The Family Man 2 going to be different from its predecessor The Family Man? Leading man Manoj Bajpayee answers the question. “You know, the best thing about season 2 is that it’s like the entire Bible was ready by the time. And by the time season 1 started streaming, we were already shooting in Chennai. So, there was no, in that way, major impact on season 2 of season 1. Somewhere, my mind as a creative person was actually doing the math in my own mind that if your season 2 is ready without any impact and effect of the first one and it is away from the influence of the first one, then maybe you stay true to the story or not try to alter or change anything or try to impress anyone because you have done the same in the first season.”

He further added, “I think we should always consciously just follow the story. We should treat all seasons very different. We cannot be carrying the same baggage onto the next one. We cannot. If we do that, we will eventually fail because when the audience is watching it, they are watching it whatever you are showing it to them and if your intention is not pure, then it never succeeds. If you are listening to a story, they will listen to you, they will watch you and if you are trying to replicate yourself, they will immediately catch you. I think this is a great learning that I have had when we were shooting for season 2, while the season 1 started streaming.”

Also starring Samantha Akkineni, Priyamani and Aparna Purohit in important roles, The Family Man 2 is set to start streaming on June 4 on Amazon Prime Video.