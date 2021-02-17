There have been reports that the Indian government is mulling over the proposal of bringing content on streaming media platforms under censorship. While the development may excite a few, there are a number of actors, filmmakers and technicians who do not see any point in regulating streaming media content, one of them being award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee.

Talking to an Indian publication, Bajpayee opines that content on digital media platforms will lose its charm if it comes under censorship. “I would only pray that there is no censorship. I am morally opposed to banning and censorship in any form. As a citizen of the country, I want creative people to have the freedom to express their opinions in the manner in which they wish to. At the same time, I would hope that they do so responsibly. OTT will lose its charm if it comes under censorship. At this point, that’s the fear looming over every creative person. I want OTT space to be liberating in its basic nature. I want filmmakers to keep flying and soaring with ideas, creating fresh experiences with each outing,” says the actor.

Manoj Bajpayee is presently waiting for the premiere of his Amazon Prime Video show The Family Man 2, the second season of his much-loved show The Family Man (2019), which revolves around a middle-class man who secretly works as an intelligence officer.

The Family Man 2 was set to start streaming on February 12 but it has now been pushed back to summer. While there has been no official statement explaining what led to the postponement of the show, reports indicate that the makers took the decision in the wake of the controversy that their other show Tandav (2020) created hours after its premiere.

