Actor Aamir Khan, on Wednesday, attended the National conclave ‘Mann Ki Baat @100’ organised by the Information & Broadcasting Ministry to celebrate 100 episodes of PM Modi’s programme.

The Laal Singh Chaddha actor lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his innovative approach to communicating with the people of the country.

“Mann Ki Baat has had a huge impact on the people of India. This is a very historic thing that the Prime Minister has done,” Aamir said.

The conclave was organised by Prasar Bharati in Vigyan Bhawan, here in the national capital. The inaugural session of the Conclave was graced by Vice President Jagdeep Danker in the presence of Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

Around 100 esteemed citizens from various parts of the country whose name have been mentioned by the Prime Minster in the previous episodes of “Mann Ki Baat” attended the event.

“Since its inception on October 3, 2014, ‘Mann ki Baat’ has become a national tradition, with the Prime Minister addressing the nation every month, inspiring millions to participate in India’s developmental journey. Since then, it has struck a chord with citizens of India who have reached out to their Pradhan Sevak every month, sharing their achievements, anxieties, happiness, and proud moments as well as suggestions for a New India,” the Information and Broadcasting Ministry said in a statement.

PM Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat program was started on October 3, 2014. Prime Minister Narendra Modi found such personalities of the world through the Mann Ki Baat program, who made special contributions in their field, but their identity was hidden, today people know such people in society and only know them. Not only this, but people are also moving forward with their inspiration.