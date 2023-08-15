23.5 C
UK News

Manhunt continues over Woking girl's murder

AN international manhunt has continued over the murder of a 10-year-old Woking girl, locally identified as Sara.

The daughter of Pakistan-origin taxi driver Urfan Sharif was found dead in her family house in Horsell in the early hours of Thursday (10) after police officers received a “call for concern”.

The outcome of a post-mortem scheduled for Tuesday (15) is yet to be known.

Surrey Police suspect three people, required for the investigation and known to the victim, have fled the UK. Media reports said detectives are in touch with Pakistani police.

According to Sara’s grieving mother Olga, a local court had given the girl’s sole custody to her former husband Sharif.

She told the Sun that she could meet her children only twice after she lost their custody in 2019 and they last met four years ago.

Woking’s Shah Jahan Mosque said it was “deeply shocked and saddened” by Sara’s death.

“Our thoughts, prayers and condolences are with her and her loved ones during this difficult and testing time,” the mosque said in a statement posted on Facebook on Tuesday (15).

Its imam Hafiz Hashmi told BBC Radio Surrey that the community could not believe “something like this can happen to such an innocent child.”

“We don’t know the circumstances around the death so we pray for the girl’s soul to be at peace,” the imam said.

