Man jailed in US for role in India-based fraud operation targeting elderly Americans

Highlights:

A man connected to an India-based fraud network has been sentenced to six years in a US federal prison.

The fraud scheme targeted elderly Americans and resulted in millions of dollars in losses.

Authorities said the man collected about $1.7 million in cash and gold from victims.

The fraud operation used phone calls impersonating government officials to convince victims to hand over money.

Investigators used a controlled package pickup with a tracking device to identify and arrest the suspect.

A 29-year-old man linked to an India-based fraud network has been sentenced to six years in prison in the United States for his role in a nationwide scam that targeted elderly victims and resulted in millions of dollars in losses.

According to the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Montana, Zabi Ullah Mohammed received a sentence of 72 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release. The sentencing was announced by US Attorney Kurt Alme after the court’s ruling.

Mohammed was convicted in October 2025 on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud. The case was presided over by Judge Donald W. Molloy in federal court.

Prosecutors said Mohammed acted as a courier for a criminal fraud network operating from India. The group targeted elderly people across the United States through phone scams designed to create fear and urgency.

How the Fraud Scheme Targeted Elderly Americans

Federal prosecutors said the fraud operation focused on elderly victims, who were contacted by scammers posing as government officials. During these calls, victims were told that their bank accounts or assets were at risk.

The callers falsely claimed to represent law enforcement or other federal authorities. Victims were told they needed to withdraw their money immediately to protect it.

The scammers then instructed victims to hand over their money to a supposed “federal agent” for safekeeping. In reality, prosecutors said there was no federal agent and the entire story was part of a coordinated fraud scheme.

Victims were often directed to withdraw large amounts of cash or convert assets into gold. These items were then collected by couriers working for the fraud network.

Authorities said the scheme relied on fear and confusion to pressure victims into acting quickly before they could verify the claims.

Fraud Investigation Began After Major Victim Loss

Investigators began focusing on the case after a victim in Missoula reported losing more than $900,000 to the fraud scheme.

The report prompted law enforcement officials to set up a controlled operation to identify individuals collecting money for the fraud network.

Authorities arranged a fake package pickup and placed a tracking device inside the package. The operation was designed to monitor the movements of anyone attempting to collect the money linked to the fraud scheme.

Mohammed arrived and picked up the package, believing it contained cash connected to the scam.

After discovering the tracking device, he threw the package out of his vehicle and attempted to escape.

However, law enforcement officers arrested him shortly afterward.

Jury Rejected Claim That Courier Was Also a Fraud Victim

After his arrest, Mohammed initially told investigators that he was also a victim of the fraud operation.

Prosecutors presented evidence during the trial showing that he knowingly participated in the scheme by collecting money and valuables from victims.

A jury later found him guilty of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud.

Authorities said the investigation showed that Mohammed personally collected approximately $1.7 million in cash and gold from victims during the course of the fraud operation.

Overall losses linked to the broader fraud network were estimated to exceed $3.9 million.

Federal Authorities Warn of Growing International Fraud Networks

The investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office.

Prosecutors said the case highlights the increasing presence of international fraud networks targeting vulnerable individuals in the United States.

Officials said these fraud schemes often involve coordinated operations that span multiple countries, making them difficult to investigate and prosecute.

Authorities continue to warn the public that government agencies do not ask individuals to withdraw money or hand over cash or gold to protect their accounts.

Law enforcement officials encourage anyone who receives suspicious calls involving financial requests or threats to report the incident immediately, as many fraud schemes rely on quick decisions made under pressure.

The case serves as another example of how international fraud networks attempt to exploit elderly victims through deception and impersonation. Federal authorities say continued reporting and investigation remain critical in identifying and dismantling these operations.