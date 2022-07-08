A MAN who murdered a woman and attempted to murder another in two unprovoked stranger attacks has been sentenced to 41 years in prison.

Thirty-one-year-old James Sinclair of Three Colt Street, E14, was found guilty of the murder of Shadika Patel and the attempted murder of a 48-year-old woman after a trial at the Old Bailey.

On Friday (8), he was sentenced to life imprisonment, with a minimum term of 41 years for murder, a concurrent life imprisonment term and a minimum of 18 years for the attempted murder. The 830 days he has spent on remand in custody will be taken off this total sentence.

The jury heard that the 40-year-old Patel was stabbed repeatedly by Sinclair in Altmore Avenue, E6, in the early hours of March 19, 2020.

The next day, Sinclair attacked another woman in Belfont Walk, N7. She also suffered serious injuries that required hospital treatment, including a punctured lung.

Homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command trawled through hours of CCTV footage to track Sinclair’s movements before and after the twin attacks.

They also linked Sinclair to the attempted murder through blood on his trainers that matched that of his victim.

Sinclair was arrested on March 27, after police put out a media appeal of CCTV footage that showed him after Patel’s murder.

He was subsequently charged with murder and attempted murder and pleaded not guilty at court.

He also refused to attend court during his trial and never explained why he attacked the two women.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Rogers, speaking after the sentencing hearing, said, “I am pleased with the length of the prison sentence, which reflects the severity of James Sinclair’s crimes.

“This investigation demonstrates that the Met will act swiftly to arrest and prosecute anyone who commits this type of violent crime.

“James Sinclair will now spend the majority of the rest of his life in prison and will no longer pose a threat to anyone on the streets of London.”

Detective Inspector John Marriott, the lead investigator, said, “James Sinclair’s actions have devastated the lives of Shadika’s friends and family and left her two teenage sons without a mother.

“It is incomprehensible why he chose to attack two lone women at night. Incidents such as this are rare and my team of detectives worked at pace to identify Sinclair before he could attack anyone else.

“Tackling violence against women and girls is an absolute priority for the Met. Every day our officers are working with partners across the capital to improve safety in our public spaces.

“Women should not have to change their behaviour and should be able to go about their business, feeling safe, any time of day or night. It’s our job to ensure that happens – but officers cannot be in all places at all times.

“I would urge our community, especially women, to report any suspicious or unwanted behaviour and seek help if you feel threatened.

“These appalling crimes have no place in our society. We are determined to bring perpetrators to justice, while improving safety for everyone in London.

“Everyone should be able to their lives free of the fear of violence.”