A man appeared at the Old Bailey on Friday (14) on charges of stabbing two police officers in central London in September.

The officers were carrying out their routine duties when the man attacked them. The incident happened in Leicester Square on September 16.

The 24-year-old accused, Mohammed Rahman of Westbourne Park Road, Notting Hill, allegedly stabbed the male officer in the neck and the female in her arm.

The duo, who are attached to the Met’s Central West Command Unit assigned with the task of policing Westminster, were receiving treatment in hospital.

The man, charged with attempted murder (of the male cop) and grievous bodily harm (of the female officer) with intent, did not enter a plea, the BBC reported.

Rahman is also accused of assault, robbery, possessing a knife, and threatening three other cops. He was remanded in custody.

Last month, he appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court.

A further hearing was set for December.