Mammootty starrer The Piest is one of the most awaited Malayalam films of the year. The movie was slated to release on 4th March 2021, but was postponed as the state government of Kerala had cancelled the night shows in theatres.

However, recently, once again it was announced that the night shows will be allowed. So, the makers of The Priest decided to release the film on 11th March 2021.

Director Jofin T Chacko took to Instagram to make an announcement about it. He posted, “ഉത്തരവ് പുറത്തിറങ്ങി .. കേരളത്തിൽ സെക്കൻഡ് ഷോ അനുവദിച്ചു ☺️ പ്രീസ്റ്റ് മാർച്ച് 11 , തിയേറ്ററിൽ ..!”

A few days ago, the makers had unveiled the second teaser of the film. Mammootty had shared on Twitter.

Apart from Mammootty, the film also stars Manju Warrier in the lead role. This will be for the first time when we will get to see both the actors on the big screen together.

Talking about Mammotty’s other movies; he has a film titled One lined-up. It’s a political thriller and was slated to release in May 2020, but was postponed due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Manju Warrior will be seen in films like Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham and Jack and Jill.