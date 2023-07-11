Wimbledon is back in London and is witnessing the presence of some of the biggest celebrities who are cheering up tennis stars playing on the court. From James Blake and Jameela Jamil to Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry, a number of high-profile celebrities were papped on Sunday catching this year’s action.

The youngest Nobel laureate and social activist, Malala Yousafzai also attended a match on Sunday. The 25-year-old rocked yet another custom-made traditional ensemble by the designer for the match at Wimbledon, London. She attended the tournament with her husband Asser Malik, who is the General Manager of the PCB’s High-Performance Centre.

Yousafzai’s outfit featured a knee-length shirt and trousers. She chose a matching scarf that was styled loosely on her head and thrown over her shoulder. She completed her look with brown oversized sunglasses, a Ralph Lauren coffee cup and bag, a few golden bracelets, and some rings.

With her custom-made Ralph Lauren outfit, Yousafzai paid homage to her traditional Pakistani fashion.

UK-based Pakistani education activist was styled by her stylist Denagia.

Yousafzai took to social media and penned a thanks note for everyone who made her look gorgeous and for getting invited. Her note read: “Thank you @britishvogue and @edwardenniful for having us 💚@wimbledon is one of the things I love most about living in the UK and it’s such an honor to be invited to watch in style. I’m so grateful to work with @denagia and @ralphlauren again. You always make me feel impeccable ❤️❤️.”

