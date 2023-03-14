Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai has earned praise on social media for her graceful response to American television host Jimmy Kimmel’s odd query during the 95th Academy Awards ceremony.

Yousafzai, a Pakistani activist for girls education who miraculously survived a bullet to the head by the Taliban in October 2012, attended the glitzy award ceremony as an executive producer of Stranger at the Gate, which was nominated for the Documentary Short Film honour.

During the ceremony, Kimmel approached Yousafzai and read out a question from a fan named ‘Joanne’. The query was about singer Harry Styles and Hollywood star Chris Pine’s ‘spit-gate’ incident that apparently happened at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

“Your work on human rights and education for women and children is an inspiration. As the youngest Nobel prize winner in history, do you think Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine?” he asked.

“I only talk about peace,” responded a visibly uncomfortable Yousafzai.

To this, Kimmel said, “You know what? That’s why you’re Malala and nobody else is. That’s a great answer, Malala. The winner is malala-land, everybody.”

Yousafzai later shared a news clip about the incident on her Twitter handle.

“Treat people with kindness,” she simply worded the video.

Many on social media criticised Kimmel for asking about a silly, fabricated fight between two famous men, directed at such an accomplished woman.

“Malala does not deserve this. She should’ve punished him,” read a tweet.

“Imagine getting to speak to Malala and you ask her what she thinks about Harry Styles and Chris Pine beefing… insane,” wrote another.

