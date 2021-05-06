Super Dancer is one of the most popular dance reality shows on Indian television, which has given a platform to hundreds of talented children so far. Sony Entertainment Television is currently running the fourth season of the show which has been garnering huge TRP for the channel ever since its launch on March 27, 2021.

Eminent Bollywood personalities Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapoor, and Anurag Basu have been there on the judging panel of Super Dancer since its first season. If fresh reports are to be believed, the shoot of the ongoing season has been moved to Daman owing to the lockdown-like restrictions across the entire state of Maharashtra and several other parts of India.

In the past week, Remo D’Souza and Farah Khan had replaced Shilpa Shetty and Anurag Basu on the show. The two were on leave due to personal commitments. However, Shetty has reportedly decided to give the shoot in Daman a miss as she is unable to travel to the new location.

Anurag Basu and Geeta have already started shooting for the new episodes of the show in Daman. The makers have roped in Malaika Arora as Shetty’s replacement is what we hear from sources. Renowned choreographer Terence Lewis will also be joining them on the judging panel henceforth.

As the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic grips India, several states have announced strict restrictions in an attempt to prevent the spread of the virus. Lockdown like restrictions imposed in Maharashtra have been extended to May 14 which has severely impacted shooting activities in the state.

The makers of several shows have already shifted their shoot to other cities where the situation is still under control. While the team of Super Dancer 4 and Indian Idol 12 has shifted to Daman, the team of Colors’ popular dance reality show Dance Deewane has shifted to Bengaluru for the time being.

