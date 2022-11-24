DATING COACH CHRISTIANA MAXION DISCUSSES MATCHMAKING

THE global success of hit Netflix series Indian Matchmaker has put the focus firmly back on getting an expert to help find that perfect life partner.

Native New Yorker Christiana Maxion connected with that tradition of bringing people together and has become a leading matchmaker in an increasingly technology-driven dating-verse.

Her development consultancy focuses on helping singletons looking for love find an ideal partner through elite matchmaking and customised dating coach programmes. Through a strategic approach that includes makeovers, confidence building and feedback, her experienced team helps men and women become empowered while dating.

Eastern Eye caught up with the expert dating coach to discuss matchmaking, post pandemic dating, finding love in the metaverse era, top tips for singletons of different ages, and why she thinks dating apps should be deleted.

Why did you become a dating coach?

I created a comedic Instagram documenting my dating experience in Dubai as an expat, in and post lockdown. It gained popularity and my audience was really attracted to my empowered dating standpoint. I was constantly asked questions about dating and for relationship advice, and decided to invest in education, mentoring, and certification. I eventually gained my status as a dating coach and professional matchmaker, better known as The Dubai Matchmaker.

Tell us about some of your methods?

I am partnered with matchmaking giants Patti Stanger’s Millionaire’s Club and Cinqe Matchmaking. Our small team of matchmaker’s connect VIP singles for love not only in Dubai, but globally. Our clients and members trust us because of our amazing stats, which includes over 95 per cent success rate, over 30 years of matchmaking experience, thousands of matched couples and hundreds of marriages made. We have flawless systems that nearly guarantees a successful partnership with our matchmaking membership.

What’s the secret to being a good matchmaker?

There is no secret. You either have a knack for it or you don’t. But the reason why many choose to work with us is because we understand the challenges of the modern dating-verse, our systems are flawless, track record is excellent, and we have the largest global database of VIP singles in the world. Other matchmakers come to us when they need to cast a wider net for their clients.

How has match-making changed with the metaverse, apps, and online space?

Our elite matchmaking service is a customised dating concierge, in very high demand due to its specialised and personal touch that the metaverse, dating apps, or online space lacks and cannot deliver.

Does your approach to matchmaking change with different age ranges?

We don’t change our approach based on age. Each client receives an extremely personalised experience, as we find and connect them with their ideal partners.

What is a top dating tip for those in their twenties and thirties?

For those in their twenties, have fun and explore. Date as many people as you can. For those who are in their thirties, now that you have more life experience and more coin in your pocket, start dating with purpose. If you are interested in a long-term commitment, then I would not date anyone for more than a year without a solid future commitment.

How is dating different for those in their forties and fifties?

I think that men and women in their forties and fifties date the best. They have more intention and direction in what they will and won’t accept, so their dating experience is gold.

Women feel that they encounter a lot of time wasters, and married men on apps and dating sites. What is the secret of finding someone genuine?

Delete the dating apps. And invest in hobbies that you enjoy or take up a new interest that excites you. When you are investing in your elevation, you automatically become more attractive to potential suitors. When doing things that you enjoy or have a passion for, you are bound to meet someone with similar interests and goals. So, get off the dating app and date in real life.

How has dating and finding life partners changed post-pandemic?

Singletons are more inclined to get off the app and meet in person. The apps have become a drag and a point of disappointment or distrust in the dating world; so more daters want to verify their level of attraction and chemistry rather than creating false relationships or intimacy through dating app messaging.

What is your opinion on Indian Matchmaker?

(Smiles) I don’t watch Indian Matchmaker!

What would you say to those who are disillusioned with dating?

Don’t create a self-fulfilling prophecy. Stay positive and rather than seeing a date as a fail, view it as an opportunity to learn something new about yourself, standards or needs, or a realisation of something new you find attractive in a partner.

Why do you love being a dating coach?

My skills as a dating coach enhance my successes as a matchmaker. I absolutely love when I help my clients make that connection with their ideal partner; it’s the best thing in the world. The feedback I receive from clients about how happy they are in their new relationships and how it has changed their life for the better in so many ways is priceless. (Laughs) Excellent karma coming my way.