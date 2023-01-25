TALENTED actress Tejasswi Prakash has been unstoppable in the past 12 months.

She followed up winning India’s biggest reality TV show Bigg Boss 15 at the beginning of last year with a rip-roaring performance in super hit drama serial Naagin 6 and her big-screen debut in acclaimed Marathi film Mann Kasturi Re.

Apart from owning 2022, she saw her fanbase skyrocket and featured in the top 10 of Eastern Eye’s globally popular Top 50 Asian Stars of the Year list. The multi-talented star is also an accomplished singer and a strong symbol of girl power. She is looking forward to taking on more big challenges and has multiple paths open to her.

Eastern Eye caught up with the hot-right-now actress to discuss her journey, pressure of success, inspirations, the best advice she ever got, girl power and future hopes.

How do you reflect on your acting journey?

I would say it has been adventurous and fulfilling. I have played so many characters, been on a reality TV show and so much more. As an actor, I’m on a never-ending journey of getting better and doing better, and this is what I love the most about my profession. Besides you also make friends in the industry who help you grow as an actor and even as an individual. It’s nostalgic to look back and see how far I have come. (Smiles) But I am just getting started.

How much do all the awards mean to you, including winning Bigg Boss 15?

When you receive an award, it means your work is given special recognition. It does matter to me but what matters the most is the ever-increasing love I get from my audiences. For me, an award is just a bonus. I would say that each award and every trophy does matter somewhere as it adds so much more recognition to your work.

Does your recent success put pressure on you, and how do you deal with it?

I feel as an actor there is always a certain pressure. We play a vital role in changing attitudes or setting a trend. Irrespective of whether you are successful or not, there is always pressure. Once you are successful, there is always pressure to perform better. As an artist, I take that in a positive spirit and focus on working towards my better self.

Naagin 6 is arguably the most successful series in the hit TV franchise. How much does that success mean to you?

Yes, Naagin is one of the most-loved franchises. The craze is so much that it’s now in the sixth season. The success means a lot to me as it helps me know that my fans and other Naagin franchise supporters have loved my character, and the show’s storyline. There is so much more that’s going to blow the viewers’ minds.

As a versatile actress, what do you believe is the secret of a great performance?

There is no secret recipe for success I feel. The main two ingredients for it are consistency and lots of hard work. When you drive all your energy into these two elements, success comes knocking at your door. I feel when you look for shortcuts you stop appreciating everything that you have and don’t value your craft well enough.

Your fans want to know what is the plan going forward for you, including future projects?

The plan is to play as many diverse characters as possible and learn as much as I can about my craft. For me, 2023 is going to be a year all about learning, evolving, doing new things, and staying connected to my roots.

Do you have a dream role or project?

If I had to choose one, it’s honestly so difficult to do that. Having three various platforms of television, OTT, and cinema, it’s hard to choose that one dream role. I would like to play characters that challenge me and demand a different version of me, something that enables me to deliver to audiences the kind of performances they get excited to see from me. I want to do more compelling and unconventional characters.

Audiences love to see you on screen, but what do you enjoy watching as an audience?

There is no particular choice as such. Most of the time I watch content that helps me learn more about my profession. However, I do enjoy watching documentaries and thrillers. And who can say no to comedy? Laughing always puts you in a good mood.

You are so heavily in demand, so how do you balance your professional and personal life?

By planning effectively. Sometimes it’s difficult to balance the two but with time you learn how to. I have my family and friends who understand my tight schedules and motivate me to work harder, but also remind me to not be too hard on myself.

How do you feel about being a strong symbol of girl power and an inspiration to so many?

I feel ecstatic about that. If I had to put my feelings into words about this, it would be difficult. I am always working towards becoming a better version of myself and hope to inspire people not just across India, but worldwide too.

What is the secret behind your positive outlook?

You have a whole universe inside you. So, how you feel inside reflects how you look and feel on the outside. I always focus on never giving up and losing myself. There are times when I feel low, but instead of beating those feelings down, I accept them and feel them fully. Then after a few minutes I feel at peace, and all set to move forward.

What is the best advice you have ever got?

The best advice I have received is to never look back. The only time I should do that is to see how far I have come. I should also remember my mistakes as a lesson, so that when a similar situation arises, I can handle it better.

How much do your fans mean to you?

This is something that words can never explain. I feel extremely blessed to have so many people love me. I am here only because of them. They are like extended family. It’s just a beautiful feeling altogether. Every time I bump into them in person, the spark and excitement I see in them is what makes my heart full.

What inspires you?

My fans inspire me. There are days when I feel low and a bit overwhelmed, just like any normal human would. Then when I look at my social media family online, it instantly acts as a charm. It’s a different feeling. They inspire me to be better every day and really push myself. Then there are some fans who send me words of healing, power and so much more. When you have such a rock-solid family, you don’t need to go somewhere else to find inspiration.

Why fans love Tejasswi

TEJASSWI PRAKASH has a strong bond with her fans. Eastern Eye asked her army of admirers on Twitter to tell us why they love the actress, and out of the many replies received, selected six tributes.

@jeni020796: Love the way she handles her personal and professional life. She is an inspiration to many women out there. And most importantly she is not a celebrity for me, she is my friend/sister.

@LivLaughLov700: I love everything about her. The thing which most connected me towards her is her way of thinking; the way she looks at life, success, failure, and family. Also her down to earth nature and positive approach towards everything. She gives me the vibe of a sister more than a celebrity.

@SwetaMSTJ: Just like fans mean the world to her, she means the world to us too. The way she can make us feel connected to her is one of her unique qualities, besides being talented, outspoken and oriented towards goals. She is loved because she has earned this with her dedication.

@TeamTejasswiPWG: I love her as my idol because she provides hope and inspiration to keep working hard, irrespective of the results. Being a student, she inspired me by completing her engineering, while working in Swaragini. This dedication makes me adore her!

@tejran_111love: I love Teju for the person she is. Her nature, behaviour, personality, and everything is so beautiful and cute that I feel a connection with it. Also, the way that she respects all her fans and the love that she gives to us when we meet her is so beautiful.

@UnicornWorldbu1: I’m a Tejasswi Prakash fan since Swaragini. Her character Ragini just made me fall for her. She is an amazing actor and beautiful person. Since then, whichever role she played just made me her love her more. She gave life to characters she played. She slayed!

