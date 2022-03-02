Starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in lead roles, Radhe Shyam is one of the most anticipated films of 2022. After facing several setbacks due to the coronavirus pandemic, the big-ticket period drama is finally set to hit theatres on March 11, 2022.

Ahead of the release of the film, the makers unveiled the theatrical trailer of Radhe Shyam today at a grand event in Mumbai. The trailer has mounted audiences’ anticipation to an all-new level.

The romantic drama has many highlights to woo audiences, right from Prabhas experimenting with his character of a palmist, the voice of megastar Amitabh Bachchan as the narrator of the film, stunning visual effects, picturesque visuals from Italy, Georgia, and Hyderabad to the sizzling chemistry between Prabhas and Pooja Hedge.

At the trailer launch, director Radha Krishna Kumar told the media, “The character of Vikramaditya in Radhe Shyam was inspired by the European palmist Cheiro. We also developed the story by incorporating two or three real-life incidents.”

The high-profile film is set in Europe in the 1970s and explores a very novel and different concept, as seen in the trailer of the film. Just like the film’s songs, posters, and teasers, the trailer also took the internet by storm. While the teaser touched upon the ‘destiny vs love’ mystery, the trailer dived deeper into the film.

Radhe Shyam will hit the marquee simultaneously in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. In addition to Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, the film also features Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Sathyaraj, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Murli Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri, and Sathyan in supporting roles.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and produced by Bhushan Kumar and UV Creations, the film is releasing on March 11, 2022.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.