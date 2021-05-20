Last year in October, the makers of RRR had unveiled the first look poster of Jr NTR and introduced his character Bheem. Now, today, on the actor’s birthday, the makers have unveiled a new poster featuring Jr NTR.

The actor took to Twitter to share the poster with his fans. He tweeted, “He’s a rebel full of heart! It’s been a pleasure to play this intense role and I am happy to introduce to you all, one of my biggest challenges so far. #KomaramBheem from #RRRMovie. @ssrajamouli @AlwaysRamCharan @ajaydevgn @aliaa08 @oliviamorris891 @RRRMovie @DVVMovies.”

Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR also stars Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. Earlier this year, on Alia, Ram and Ajay’s birthday, the makers had unveiled their first look posters.

RRR is slated to release on 13th October 2021.

Yesterday, Jr NTR had posted a note on Twitter in which he had appealed to his fans not to celebrate his birthday and follow the lockdown rules.

The note read, “My dear fans, a big thank you to each and every one of you. I have seen your messages, your videos and your good wishes. Your prayers have kept me going and I am indebted to you all for this love. I am doing very good and I hope to test negative soon. Every year, the affection shown by you on the occasion of my birthday is something I truly cherish. But in these challenging times, the biggest gift you can give me is to stay home and follow lockdown rules.”

“Our country is at war with Covid-19. Our medical community and frontline workers are waging a selfless and tireless war. Many people have lost their loved ones and livelihoods. This is not a time for celebration. This is a time for showing our solidarity with those in need. Please take care of your family and loved ones. Support each other and extend a helping hand to those in need. When all this is over and the war on Covid 19 is won, we shall celebrate together. Wear a mask. Stay at home. Jai Hind.”