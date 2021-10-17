The cast of the upcoming Bollywood film Ganapath may soon see the addition of a new actor. Yes, buzz has it that the makers are keen to rope in Jackie Shroff for a role. The film, which will soon begin production in London, stars Shroff’s son Tiger Shroff alongside Kriti Sanon. Senior Shroff is expected to join the cast for a special appearance.

“The makers are keen to rope in Jackie for the film. However, it will be a special appearance, and the part will be pivotal to the script. The conversations are on, and should be finalised soon. Meanwhile, the shoot is expected to begin from October 27 in London. Many of the crew members have already reached the UK, and have started working on the sets. They have also recreated a Japanese restaurant there”, a publication quotes a source as saying.

The source goes on to add, “The international schedule of the film will go on for around two months, after which they will return back to shoot for the Mumbai portions.”

Ganapath reunites Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon after a long gap of seven years. The duo made their acting debut together with Sajid Nadiadwala’s romantic action film Heropanti in 2014. Since the audience loved their chemistry in Heropanti, everyone is exciting about them reuniting in Ganapath.

Directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Jackky Bhagnani, Ganapath is a two-part film. The first part of the film is scheduled for its theatrical release on December 23, 2022.

