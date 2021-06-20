Rumours are doing the rounds that Vidya Balan is set to join forces with Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar of Ellipsis Entertainment for a new project. The trio has previously worked together on the coming-of-age film Tumhari Sulu (2017), which did not only meet with great critical acclaim upon its release, but also set the cash registers jingling at the box-office.

Some media outlets report that after signing Balan, the makers have now roped in Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story (2020) breakout star Pratik Gandhi to play an important role in the untitled film.

It is said that the new film will see Balan and Gandhi romance each other for the first time. A second couple in the film is yet to be signed.

However, Tanuj Garg of Ellipsis Entertainment has dismissed such rumours with a statement: “Untrue. The casting is nowhere close to locked. In fact, even the scripting is still in progress. We can announce only when we are ready.”

Meanwhile, Vidya Balan is presently basking in the rousing success of her latest film Sherni (2021). Directed by Amit Masurkar, the film released on Friday on Amazon Prime Video and received positive response from critics and audiences alike.

Pratik Gandhi, on the other hand, is busy with his forthcoming projects. In his next film Atithi Bhooto Bhava, the actor stars alongside Sharmin Segal. He also has Arshad Syed’s Who Ladki Hai Kahaan opposite Taapsee Pannu. Gandhi will also be seen in director Hardik Gajjar’s Ravan Leela.

