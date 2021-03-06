Netflix India on Wednesday announced its line-up for the year 2021, which included several original series, films, stand-up comedy performances and documentaries. The returning season of audience favourite Delhi Crime (2019), which went on to win the award for the Best Drama series at the 48th International Emmy Awards last year, also found a mention on the impressive line-up.

According to reports, Delhi Crime is expected to start streaming in the second half of 2021. However, we hear that the makers have decided to reshoot some portions of the second season before it drops on the streaming service.

“The makers have decided to reshoot some portions of the series. This reshoot is going on at present. All the actors and crew members willingly came forward to get it done,” a source close to the development told a publication.

Queried about the reason behind the reshoot, the source divulged, “The makers were happy with what was shot but they felt that they could have done it better. Delhi Crime’s first season has attained a cult following. And following the victory at the Emmy’s, they do not want to leave any stone unturned. The expectations from Season 2 would be tremendous and this time, not just India, but the whole world will be tuning it to see it. Hence, they want to deliver content which is not just compelling but out of this world, on the lines of Season 1 or maybe even better. Hence, when they felt that there was scope for improvement, they decided to go in for a reshoot.”

Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain and Rajesh Tailang led the ensemble cast of Delhi Crime. The original star cast returns for the season 2 as well.

