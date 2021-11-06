Never Have I Ever breakout star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, along with Simu Liu and Sandra Oh, will be honoured at the 19th Annual Unforgettable Gala. Unforgettable is the biggest awards show in the U.S. recognizing Asian Pacific Islander talent and tastemakers who represent the community through their work and causes.

While the event was held virtually last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s gala will be held on December 11 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Actress Sherry Cola is onboard to emcee the event.

Ramakrishnan will be honoured with the Breakout in TV award for her breakthrough role as Devi Vishwakumar on Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher’s Netflix comedy, Never Have I Ever. After the great success of the first two seasons, the series has been renewed for a Season 3.

Liu, who won millions of hearts with his powerful performance in Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, will receive the Breakout in Film Award, which recognizes a rising talent who has impacted audiences worldwide.

Oh will be recognized with the Actor in TV award for her work on Netflix’s The Chair and BBC America’s Killing Eve. Justin Chon will be recognized with the Actor in Film award for the indie Blue Bayou.

Shang-Chi will be honoured with the Vanguard Award, which celebrates a seminal work of film or TV that reshapes the entertainment landscape. Liu’s Shang-Chi director, Destin Daniel Cretton, will receive the Director award.

“Asian American leaders have fought for API presence in the arts, entertainment and culture, and the Unforgettable Awards place a special emphasis on these remarkable individuals,” said James Ryu, publisher at Character Media and founder of the Unforgettable Gala, in a statement. “Their efforts and dedication have significantly impacted the API community and beyond. On this night, we will come together to honor them in anticipation of a future of authentic representation and acceptance for all.”

