Ajay Devgn and Priyamani starrer Maidaan was slated to release on 15th October 2021, but it has now been postponed to 2022. The movie will hit the big screens on 3rd June 2022.

Devgn took to Twitter to make an announcement about it. He posted, “Maidaan, A story that will resonate with every Indian, a film that I feel very strongly about. Mark the date on your calendar. Releasing worldwide on 3rd June, 2022.”

Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Maidaan is a biographical sports drama based on the life of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. Devgn will be seen playing the role of Rahim in the movie. The movie is produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios.

Well, within the span of 35 days, we will get to watch two films of Devgn on the big screens. Mayday, which is also directed by him, is slated to release on 29th April 2021. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh.

A few days ago, it was announced that in Maharashtra, India, the theatres will be reopening from 22nd October 2021. So, the filmmakers have been announcing the theatrical release dates of their movies. In the past few days, release dates of more than 12-13 films have been announced.

Talking about other films of Devgn, the actor will be seen in Indra Kumar’s Thank God which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh.