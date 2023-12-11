6.2 C
London
Monday, December 11, 2023
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentMahira Khan shows support for Palestine
EntertainmentHeadline news

Mahira Khan shows support for Palestine

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

Anupam Kher on court upholding abrogation of Article 370

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has hailed the Supreme Court’s decision to...
Headline news

India’s union home minister Amit Shah participates in Parmarth Niketan’s Ganga Aarti

India’s union home minister and member of parliament, Amit...
Entertainment

‘The Apprentice’ winner Harpreet Kaur on keeping in touch with Lord Alan Sugar

Harpreet Kaur, who runs her own desert parlour business...
Entertainment

Nicola Thorp speaks out after her stalker is jailed

TV presenter Nicola Thorp spoke for the first time...
Headline news

BBC ordered to disclose emails related to Martin Bashir controversy

A judge has criticised the BBC for withholding numerous...

Pakistan’s popular actress Mahira Khan has made a statement on social media expressing her deep sorrow and solidarity with the people of Palestine.

Posting on X, she wrote, “Nothing feels good. And I understand life goes on, it has to. We resume work and worry about our child’s exams, our mother’s health, or our own. But through it all the heart bleeds and breaks.”

She added, “May Allah have mercy on Palestine. On their hearts, their children, their lives.”

Nothing feels good. And I understand life goes on.. it has to. We resume work, we worry about our child’s exams, or mother’s health or our own.. but through it all.. heart bleeds and breaks. May Allah have mercy on Palestine. On their hearts.. their children.. their lives..

— Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) December 8, 2023

Mahira Khan is not the only celebrity from Pakistan who has raised her voice against the atrocities in Palestine. Earlier, Ushna Shah spoke about an attack that took place in a hospital in Palestine and wrote, “A hospital! What do we boycott? Where do we strike? What do we do? Someone tell me what to do! All I can do currently is pray and cry to my Lord, hold my dear ones close, and write on this platform. Someone tell us what to do, where to begin.”

Osman Khalid Butt said, “There must be an immediate ceasefire. Allow humanitarian aid to reach Gaza. Is the blood of thousands of innocent Palestinians not enough? Please raise your voices!”

Armeena Khan had said, “That news about premature babies just wrecked me. My whole life has been turned upside down. It’s like I woke up one morning and started living my worst nightmare. I try to make the best of both days and help where I can but I’m beginning to lose hope in humanity. No money, land, or power is worth this. Why is this so hard to understand? I am extremely triggered today because my baby was premature. I cannot make any sense of this. I was sitting in the doctor’s surgery when I read this piece of news and believe me when I say I bawled like a little child. I pray for these babies, please God protect them. Please bring some miracle. Please help these innocent people.”

On the work front, Mahira Khan has some exciting projects in her hands, including Pakistan’s first Netflix original alongside Fawad Khan. The show is based on the popular novel Jo Bachy Hain Sang Samait Lo, written by Farhat Ishtiaq.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Australian man charged for crash that killed 5 of Indian origin
Next article
‘Kaathal’: Mammootty’s gay character generates massive buzz

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Anupam Kher on court upholding abrogation of Article 370

Entertainment 0
Veteran actor Anupam Kher has hailed the Supreme Court’s decision to...

NHS Specialist doctors speaking out and speaking up for better pay

Comment 0
On December 18, a ballot for industrial action by...

Crunch time (again) for Rishi Sunak on Rwanda policy

Comment 0
RISHI SUNAK did not imagine that his premiership would...

Popular

Coronavirus and stigma among priorities for India’s new transgender council

India News 0
Discrimination, housing and the impact of COVID-19 are among...

News anchor Arnab Goswami arrested for alleged abetment of suicide

India News 0
One of India's top TV news anchors, Arnab Goswami,...

Plant-based diets may lower Alzheimer’s risk: Study

Health 0
Diets prevalent in countries like China, Japan, and India,...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc