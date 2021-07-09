If you are a diehard fan of Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, rejoice. The incredibly talented actress, whose oeuvre boasts of an array of films and shows, is set to return to television after a long gap of five years.

Khan, who has starred in such successful shows as Neeyat (2011), Humsafar (2011), Sadqay Tumhare (2014), was last seen on TV in Bin Roye (2016). She has now teamed up with director Farooq Rind for her upcoming show.

Joining her on the ensemble cast are actors Usman Mukhtar, Kubra Khan, Haroon Shahid, Shamim Hilali, Zainab Qayoom, Huma Nawab, Laila Wasti, Omair Rana and more. Umera Ahmed has written the show.

Not much else is known about the untitled serial at the moment. Some media outlets report that the is playing the role of Mehreen in the show. The release date of the drama is expected to be announced soon.

Mahira Khan recently celebrated a decade in the entertainment industry. Thanking her fans for their constant support, the actress wrote on her Instagram, “So, I completed 10 years in this industry as an actor two days back. My film Bol (2011) and my drama serial Neeyat released on the same day on the 24th of June 2011. I bow my head in gratitude to all of you for this magical journey I have had and continue to have. There have been many ups and downs, there have been moments of feeling broken and alone, and moments of feeling elated, but my fans have been there rock solid, behind me. My constant.”

She continued “I am so grateful for the love. I promise to work harder. I promise to give back. I promise that your love won’t go in vain. Ameen. So much love always.”

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Mahira Khan, Bol, Neeyat, Humsafar