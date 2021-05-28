Mahesh Manjrekar is all set to direct a biopic on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar . The movie is titled Swatantra Veer Savarkar and it is produced by Sandeep Singh and Amit B Wadhvani.

Sandeep took to Twitter to make an announcement about the film. He tweeted, “Azaadi ke itihas ki puri baat abhi janna baki hai! Miliye #SwatantraVeerSavarkar se bahut jald… @thisissandeeps @amitbwadhwani @manjrekarmahesh @verma_abhay_ #zafarmehdi @thewriteinsaan #AnirbanChatterjee #WasikKhan #SanjaySankla @ashley_rebello1 @pmcastingg #HiteshModak.”

On Instagram, Sandeep gave a brief about Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. He wrote, “Veer Savarkar is revered and criticized in equal measure. He has been made into a polarising figure today but I feel that’s because people don’t know enough. No one can deny that he was an important part of our freedom struggle and our attempt is to present a peek into his life and journey. “

While the makers have announced the film, they are yet to announce the name of the actor who will be seen playing the lead role in it.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Manjrekar also has another directorial lined up. He has directed Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer Antim: The Final Truth.

A few days ago, while talking about the film’s release date, Manjrekar had told Mid-day, “We were to do (a launch) in March, and our posters were ready. But we cannot go ahead now as we don’t know what the future holds. I don’t think theatres will open in October.”