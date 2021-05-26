After Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, we will get to see Salman Khan in Mahesh Manjrekar’s directorial Antim: The Final Truth which also stars the actor’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in the lead role.

According to a report in Mid-day, the makers had decided to unveil the posters of the film in March and announce that the movie will release in October. A source told the tabloid, “Salman is emotionally invested in Antim as it’s an important film for brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, who plays the gangster to the superstar’s Sikh cop. While a teaser and Aayush’s look were unveiled in February, the makers were about to launch the first poster in March-end, announcing its October release. However, with the second wave of the pandemic taking over the country, they thought it best to wait it out.”

“It would’ve been foolish to promote another Salman film, weeks before Radhe’s release or after it. Plus, the actor and director are eyeing a theatrical run, but there are too many films awaiting their turn at the marquee. So, an October release looks unlikely at the moment,” added the source.

Talking about it, Mahesh Manjrekar told the tabloid, “We were to do (a launch) in March, and our posters were ready. But we cannot go ahead now as we don’t know what the future holds. I don’t think theatres will open in October.”

Antim: The Final Truth is a remake of the Marathi film Mulshi Pattern. It also stars Pragya Jaiswal and Mahima Makwana.