30.6 C
London
Wednesday, September 6, 2023
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentMahesh Babu gives shout-out to ‘Jawan’, Shah Rukh Khan reacts
Entertainment

Mahesh Babu gives shout-out to ‘Jawan’, Shah Rukh Khan reacts

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

Akshay Kumar’s ‘Mission Raniganj’ to release on Oct 6

Rescue thriller Mission Raniganj, headlined by Akshay Kumar, will hit...
Entertainment

Parineeti misses co-stars Sushant Rajput, Rishi Kapoor as ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’ clocks decade

Shuddh Desi Romance, starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Parineeti Chopra, Vaani...
Headline Story

Will only agree India trade deal that works for UK: Sunak

THE free trade agreement (FTA) talks with India are...
News

Canada man accused of running over Muslim family pleads not guilty

A CANADIAN man accused of slamming his pick-up truck...
Arts and Culture

Gita takes opera form in Mahabharata adaptation at Barbican

LONDON’S Barbican Theatre will soon reverberate to the sounds...

Ahead of the release of the much-anticipated Bollywood film Jawan, well-known Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu wished Shah Rukh Khan luck for the film’s massive success.

Mahesh Babu took to X and wrote, “It’s time for #Jawan!!! The frenzy and power of @iamsrk are on full display!! Wishing the team an all-time blockbuster success across all markets! So looking forward to watching it with the entire family!!.”

In response to his generous post, Shah Rukh Khan said that he would like to join them as well.

SRK replied on X, “Thank you so much, my friend. Hope you enjoy the film. Let me know when you are watching I will come over and watch it with you. Love to you and the family. Big hug.”

Jawan craze has already started and after Pathaan, SRK fans are now eagerly waiting for the movie.

Its dialogue and SRK’s look have already made movie buffs eager to watch it in theatres.

Recently, the fans expressed their love for SRK by gathering outside his house Mannat in Mumbai and dancing to the tune of his songs.

The craze of SRK fans was doubled after watching the trailer of the film. In the trailer, SRK was seen hijacking a train and operating a team of six women as they carried out various heists all around the nation. SRK appeared in many avatars, suggesting that he is playing double roles in the movie.

Nayanthara plays a cop entrusted with finding the vigilante. She is shown romancing SRK in the trailer as well.

Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and Ridhi Dogra are also featured in the trailer which is packed with some jaw-dropping action scenes.

The film is set to hit the cinemas on September 7.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Parineeti misses co-stars Sushant Rajput, Rishi Kapoor as ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’ clocks decade
Next article
Akshay Kumar’s ‘Mission Raniganj’ to release on Oct 6

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Akshay Kumar’s ‘Mission Raniganj’ to release on Oct 6

Entertainment 0
Rescue thriller Mission Raniganj, headlined by Akshay Kumar, will hit...

Parineeti misses co-stars Sushant Rajput, Rishi Kapoor as ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’ clocks decade

Entertainment 0
Shuddh Desi Romance, starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Parineeti Chopra, Vaani...

Will only agree India trade deal that works for UK: Sunak

Headline Story 0
THE free trade agreement (FTA) talks with India are...

Popular

Akshay Kumar’s ‘Mission Raniganj’ to release on Oct 6

Entertainment 0
Rescue thriller Mission Raniganj, headlined by Akshay Kumar, will hit...

Parineeti misses co-stars Sushant Rajput, Rishi Kapoor as ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’ clocks decade

Entertainment 0
Shuddh Desi Romance, starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Parineeti Chopra, Vaani...

Will only agree India trade deal that works for UK: Sunak

Headline Story 0
THE free trade agreement (FTA) talks with India are...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc