Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu has revealed that he enjoyed filming his next film Sarkaru Vaari Paata in Sharjah. The actor, along with the entire crew of Sarkaru Vaari Paata, was stationed in the UAE city from the last week of January. Calling his shooting experience unique, he praised the warmth and hospitality he received in Sharjah.

Sharing a few pictures of the breathtaking location he was shooting at and of the beautiful sand dunes, Mahesh Babu tweeted, “Filming for Sarkaru Vaari Paata at Sharjah’s Mleiha was truly a unique experience! The stories, amazing recreational activities, and stunning landscapes will stay my favorite for a long time to come! Appreciate the warmth and hospitality (sic).”

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is being directed by well-known Telugu filmmaker Parasuram. The film marks his maiden collaboration with superstar Mahesh Babu. National Film Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh also plays an important role in the movie.

This is the first time when Keerthy Suresh is sharing the screen space with Babu. Buzz has it that evergreen Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor plays the lead antagonist in the film. However, there has been no official word confirming the same.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is set for its theatrical bow on Sankranthi 2022. Not much else has been revealed about the upcoming film and its plotline so far. More details are expected to arrive soon.

Mahesh Babu was last seen on the big screen in Sarileru Neekevvaru (2020). The action comedy, directed by Anil Ravipudi, set the box-office on fire and went on to garner approximately 2000 million by the end of its theatrical run.

