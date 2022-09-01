In an explosive new interview, popular American singer-songwriter Madonna has opened up about her greatest guilty pleasure, her life mantra, her current favorite obsession, her life motivation, and much more.

In a new Q&A YouTube video, the 64-year-old is seen running around her mansion answering 50 questions about her life and career.

Madonna dropped the video to celebrate the release of her greatest hits album: Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones, and she absolutely did not mind sharing some juicy details about her private life.

Asked what her current favourite obsession is, she said in the interview, “Sex,” and revealed that her favourite snack is ‘big d**k’ and if she could only wear one item for the rest of her life, it would be her “24-carat gold vibrator necklace”.

She was also asked about a past decision that she realized maybe was not the best idea in retrospect. Without mincing a word, she responded: “Getting married. Both times!”

For those not in the know, Madonna married her first husband, Sean Penn, on her 27th birthday in 1985. Though she now regrets her three-year-long marriage with Penn, the ex-couple shares a very good bond and is very friendly with each other.

A decade after calling it quits with Penn, Madonna dated Guy Ritchie and married him in 2000. She gave birth to their son Rocco and adopted their son David over the course of their eight-year marriage which ended in 2008.

When asked what her proudest achievement was, Madonna sincerely said: “My six amazing children.”

The singer also revealed that she is dying to team up with her former collaborator Britney Spears again. Britney and Madonna had joined forces for the 2003 single ‘Me Against The Music’, which was an instant hit.

