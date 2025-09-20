Madonna returns to Warner Records and confirms 2026 sequel to ‘Confessions on a Dance Floor’

Highlights:

Madonna confirms a new studio album for 2026, her first since 2019.

The album is a sequel to her 2005 Grammy-winning Confessions on a Dance Floor.

She reunites with original producer Stuart Price.

Madonna returns to Warner Records, consolidating her music catalog under one label. - Advertisement -

Madonna has announced a new studio album for 2026 and a return to Warner Records. The record will be her first studio release since 2019 and is presented as a direct follow-up to her 2005 album Confessions on a Dance Floor. Madonna has also reunited with Stuart Price, the producer who co-wrote and produced most of the original Confessions record.

Madonna confirms 2026 album and sequel status

Madonna will release a new dance-focused album in 2026. The project is being framed as a sequel to Confessions on a Dance Floor, the Grammy-winning album that helped define her mid-2000s sound. Madonna has referred to the work on social media as Confessions on a Dance Floor Part 2 or COADF Pt. 2, though no official title has been confirmed. The upcoming album is the first new studio record Madonna will release since Madame X in 2019, making it her first in seven years.

Madonna and Warner Records: why she went back

Madonna is returning to the label that launched her career. Warner Records was Madonna’s home for the first 25 years of her career, the period that included albums such as Like a Virgin and Ray of Light. After 2008’s Hard Candy, Madonna moved to a deal with Live Nation and Interscope. The new arrangement brings Madonna’s recorded catalog, including later albums issued under Interscope, back under Warner’s umbrella. In her announcement, Madonna said it “feels like home.” The consolidation of her catalog under Warner is positioned as a strategic move for legacy management, reissues, and centralized rights control.

Madonna reunites with Stuart Price for production

Stuart Price will return as the lead producer on the sequel. Price co-wrote and produced most of the tracks on the original Confessions on a Dance Floor and is widely credited with shaping that album’s continuous club-style mix. Madonna and Price have worked together on other projects and on unreleased material, and their renewed collaboration signals a clear creative direction. Price’s role on the new album makes it likely that Madonna intends to recreate, or at least revisit, the production approach that defined the 2005 record.

Madonna’s likely musical direction for the new record

With Stuart Price on board, expectations for the Madonna album center on dance-pop and club-oriented production. The original Confessions on a Dance Floor marked a return to club music after the guitar-driven sound of American Life. The sequel is expected to focus on steady four-on-the-floor beats, layered synth lines, and disco-influenced arrangements geared for the dance floor. After the experimental and politically inflected Madame X, Madonna appears to be shifting back toward music designed for broad, crowd-oriented performance.

Madonna: title, timing, and what comes next

There is no confirmed official title for Madonna’s upcoming album. References on her social channels to Confessions on a Dance Floor Part 2 and COADF Pt. 2 are being treated as working titles or strong indicators of the album’s sonic intent. The project is slated for 2026, giving Madonna and her team time to complete production and promotion. The return to Warner also suggests coordinated plans for catalog management, reissues, and potential archival releases tied to Madonna’s legacy.

What the deal means for Madonna’s catalog and legacy

Bringing Madonna’s entire catalog under Warner Records centralizes control of her recordings and creates opportunities for reissues, box sets, and coordinated marketing. For Madonna, the move consolidates decades of work with a single partner and simplifies the handling of legacy releases. For fans and industry observers, the Warner deal and the Stuart Price reunion signal a deliberate strategy to tie a new creative phase to the commercial strengths of Madonna’s earlier career.

Madonna’s announcement closes a chapter that began with her departure from Warner after Hard Candy and her subsequent period with Interscope and Live Nation. The plan for a 2026 album, a Price-produced sequel to Confessions on a Dance Floor, and the Warner homecoming together outline a focused next phase for Madonna’s recording and catalog strategy.