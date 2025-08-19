Madison Beer’s rumoured romance with Justin Herbert brings renewed focus on her dating timeline

Highlights:

Her dating history includes Jack Gilinsky, Brooklyn Beckham, Zack Bia, David Dobrik (rumoured), and Nick Austin.

Madison Beer, 26, has attracted public attention after being seen with Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert during the filming of her upcoming music video. The appearance led to speculation about whether Madison Beer may be starting a new relationship. While neither has confirmed the rumours, the sighting has once again placed Madison Beer’s personal life under public scrutiny.

Madison Beer’s Early Rise in Music

Madison Beer became widely known as a teenager when Justin Bieber shared her YouTube cover, leading to early recognition and a growing career in music. Over the years, Madison Beer has released songs such as Reckless and Make You Mine, built a following of more than 40 million Instagram users, and earned a Grammy nomination.

Her third studio album is expected in 2025, continuing her presence as one of the leading young artists in pop. Despite this, her career is often discussed alongside her personal relationships, which form a significant part of her public profile.

Madison Beer’s Dating Timeline

Justin Herbert and Madison Beer together was not on my 2025 bingo card pic.twitter.com/nVGyF3YnFf — El Tizzon (@xurokii) August 18, 2025

Jack Gilinsky (2015–2017)

Madison Beer’s first publicly known relationship was with Vine personality and musician Jack Gilinsky. The pair dated for nearly two years before ending their relationship in 2017. The breakup gained attention after an audio recording of arguments was released online. Following the incident, Madison Beer stated, “No matter what, no one deserves to be treated that way.”

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham (2017)

Soon after her split from Gilinsky, Madison Beer was linked with Brooklyn Beckham. They were photographed together in Los Angeles, though Beer later clarified the relationship was never official. She explained that Beckham’s move to New York made pursuing a relationship difficult.

Zack Bia (2018–2019)

Madison Beer was next involved in an on-and-off relationship with club promoter Zack Bia. Their relationship lasted for about a year before ending in 2019. Madison Beer later expressed her frustrations online, tweeting that she had put up with things she “never deserved.” The experience is believed to have influenced her single Selfish, which many listeners associate with that chapter of her personal life.

David Dobrik (2020 – Rumoured)

In 2020, Madison Beer appeared in several videos with YouTuber David Dobrik, leading to speculation that they were romantically involved. Both denied the rumours, but frequent appearances together kept the discussion alive among fans.

Nick Austin (2020–present)

Madison Beer’s most stable relationship began in 2020 with TikTok personality Nick Austin. The couple went public in 2021, with Austin describing her as his “dream girl” and “soulmate.” In 2023, Madison Beer told InStyle magazine that she felt “really safe” with Austin and referred to him as her best friend.

Madison Beer’s Current Situation

With Madison Beer currently linked to Justin Herbert, questions have arisen about whether this signals a change in her personal life. However, no official confirmation has been made regarding her status with either Herbert or Austin. For now, Madison Beer continues to divide her focus between her career and maintaining privacy around her relationships.

Madison Beer’s Approach to Relationships

In interviews, Madison Beer has described herself as a “lover girl,” someone who values stability and connection in relationships. While her career remains central, Madison Beer has consistently highlighted the importance of personal bonds that provide balance against the demands of fame.

Her openness about past relationships, combined with her continued success in music, ensures that Madison Beer’s name remains a subject of interest both professionally and personally. With her third studio album expected later this year, Madison Beer’s career trajectory is set alongside ongoing speculation about her private life.