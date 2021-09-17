If you watch Netflix original series and movies, you would be familiar with the sound ‘tudum’ that comes in the starting. Now, the streaming giant has decided to have a virtual event named Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event.

The event, which will take place on 25th September 2021, will be attended by more than 145 stars and creators from around the world, including Madhuri Dixit, Jennifer Aniston, Dwayne Johnson, Idris Elba, Jung Hae-in, and Zack Snyder.

On Wednesday (15), Netflix took to Twitter to make an announcement about it. They tweeted, “Get ready for #TUDUM: A Global Fan Event where more than 145 of your favorite stars will reveal exclusive first looks from over 70 of Netflix’s biggest shows and films. Watch it on September 25!”

More than 70 series, films and specials will be featured throughout the showcase.

The audiences will get an insight into Madhuri Dixit’s digital debut Finding Anamika, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s lavishly mounted series Heeramandi, and Korean series My Name, fronted by Han So-hee; director Yeon Sang-ho’s Hellbound, and The Silent Sea starring Gong Yoo and Bae Doona.

During the event, the streamer will provide exclusive first looks, appearances from some of the biggest stars, never-before-seen footage, new trailers of new blockbusters and returning shows Stranger Things, Bridgerton, The Witcher, La Casa De Papel (Money Heist), The Crown, Cobra Kai, Emily in Paris, The Umbrella Academy and Ozark.

The virtual event will be broadcast across Netflix’s YouTube channels worldwide, in addition to Twitter and Twitch

The event will be also attended by other celebs like Jonathan Bailey, Jason Bateman, Zazie Beetz, Halle Berry, Millie Bobby Brown, Manolo Cardona, Henry Cavill, John Cho, Lily Collins, Nicola Coughlan, Nathalie Emmanuel, Kevin Hart, Chris Hemsworth, Dwayne Johnson, Kai, Kim Hee-chul, Regina King, Nick Kroll, Jennifer Lawrence, Ralph Macchio, Jonathan Majors, Adam McKay, Caleb McLaughlin, Álvaro Morte, Elsa Pataky, Maite Perroni, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Noomi Rapace, Adam Sandler, Matthias Schweighöfer, Maisa Silva, Lilly Singh, Song Kang, Alejandro Speitzer, Omar Sy, Charlize Theron, Kenjiro Tsuda, Finn Wolfhard, Wiliam Zabka and many more.