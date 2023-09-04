28.4 C
Madhuri Dixit ecstatic as 'Khalnayak' re-releases in theatres
Entertainment

Madhuri Dixit ecstatic as ‘Khalnayak’ re-releases in theatres

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit-starrer iconic movie Khalnayak is re-releasing in theatres on September 5 to celebrate 30 years of the film.

Madhuri felt ecstatic about it and said, “Congratulations to Mukta Arts, Subhashji, and the whole team of Khalnayak on completing thirty years. We had a great time filming the movie. It is still fresh in people’s minds. Thank you for all the love you have given to Khalnayak and hope you enjoy watching it again in theatres.”

Khalnayak is remembered as one of the biggest hits of the 1990s, and it has since gained cult status. The action crime drama, written, directed, and produced by Subhash Ghai under Mukta Arts Limited, was released on August 6, 1993. It stars Sanjay Dutt (as the villain), Madhuri Dixit, and Jackie Shroff.

Dutt plays the anti-hero Ballu, Shroff as police officer Ram, and Madhuri as undercover cop Ganga in the film.

Previously, Sanjay took to his Instagram handle to congratulate the team on the completion of thirty years of the film. He wrote, “I want to congratulate Subhashji one of the greatest directors of the Indian screen, Jackie Dada for being the perfect Ram and Madhuri for being Ganga, and the entire cast and crew of #Khalnayak, I am grateful and proud to be a part of such an iconic film, and cherish every moment of it. 30 years and yet it looks like a film made yesterday. Thank you Subhashji and Mukta Arts for making this film and me being a part of it. Thank you once again. And thank you to all the fans whose love has made Khalnayak a classic. #30YearsOfKhalnayak ”

The movie is known for its music and ‘Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai’, sung by Alka Yagnik and Ila Arun, is still liked by the audience. It received positive response from the critics and movie buffs. At the 39th Filmfare Awards, ‘Khalnayak’ received 11 nominations, including Best Film, Best Director (Ghai), Best Actor (Dutt), Best Actress (Dixit), and Best Supporting Actor (Shroff), and won two awards – Best Female Playback Singer (Alka Yagnik and Ila Arun) and Best Choreography (Saroj Khan), both for the song ‘Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai’.

