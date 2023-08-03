M Night Shyamalan to shoot his next film ‘Trap’ in Cincinnati

Well-known director M Night Shyamalan is presently busy with pre-production work for his much-anticipated next directorial venture Trap. The latest update suggests that the director will be shooting in Cincinnati for the film.

Shyamalan’s film Trap lists Cincinnati as the “region of production” for the upcoming movie, according to the Ohio Department of Development

Sharing some plot details during the Warner Bros’ CineEurope presentation in Barcelona, Shyamalan had said that Trap will be a “psychological thriller set at a concert.”

“It is very unusual and very new compared to what I have been trying to do (recently), but I am feeling very excited about the story, so much so that I can’t wait to tell it to you guys,” Shyamalan told a publication.

Shyamalan’s 22-year-old daughter, Ishana, also has a film coming out next year through Warner Bros. She is set to make her feature directing debut with The Watchers, which is dated for a June 7, 2024 release.

Trap is expected to release on August 2, 2024. The film marks the start of Shyamalan’s directing and producing agreement with Warner Bros Pictures Group, and his departure from Universal.

Shyamalan has previously directed the hit films The Sixth Sense, Signs, and the 2016 thriller Split.

