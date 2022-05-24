Popular actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is very close to her family. Despite her chock-o-block schedule, she makes sure to celebrate special days with them. The former Miss World is celebrating her mother Vrinda Rai’s birthday today and she took to social media to wish her on her special day.

Sharing a smiling photo of her mother on Instagram, Aishwarya wrote, “Happy birthday, dearest darling mommy, love you forever and beyond. God bless always!”

The Guru (2007) actress wrote the message in uppercase letters and dropped several hearts in between her wish.

Aishwarya also gave a sneak peek into the private celebration by sharing two more photos in quick succession. In the second photo, she is with her mother, husband Abhishek Bachchan, and their daughter Aaradhya. Aaradhya is seen wrapping her left hand around her grandmother’s shoulder. There is a beautiful flower in her right hand.

The third photo, which seems to be clicked by Abhishek Bachchan, has Aishwarya and Aaradhya posing with the birthday girl. The actress captioned both the photos with just heart emojis.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will next be seen in the much-awaited historical drama Ponniyin Selvan, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Mani Ratnam. The high-profile film also stars Vikram, Karthi, Jayaram, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, and Aishwarya Lekshmi in prominent roles, and Prabhu, Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, and Sobhita Dhulipala in supporting roles.

Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman has scored music for the period drama. Originally made in Tamil, Ponniyin Selvan will simultaneously release in other Indian languages also, including Hindi and Telugu. The first part of the film arrives on September 30, 2022.

